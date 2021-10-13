Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

