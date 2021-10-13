Dash Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $183.11 or 0.00318298 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $269.00 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009676 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001760 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,378,433 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

