Datamine (DAM) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $377,678.98 and $14,168.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.50 or 0.00490305 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.71 or 0.01007953 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,986 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

