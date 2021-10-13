Datamine FLUX Price Down 5% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $175,319.84 and approximately $3,777.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00072747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00118783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.74 or 0.99849923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.35 or 0.06236248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 717,881 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

