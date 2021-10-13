Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Cap of $265.25 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006343 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $265.25 million and approximately $67.00 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00210699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,830,252 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

