DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.02

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.02 and traded as low as $88.52. DBS Group shares last traded at $88.52, with a volume of 15,089 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

