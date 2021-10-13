DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCCPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. DCC has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

