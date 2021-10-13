DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0078 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00209200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00093297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

