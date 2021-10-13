DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.0587 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $4.28 million and $34,017.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00062271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00118044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.00 or 1.00023211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06171738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,665,840 coins and its circulating supply is 72,866,193 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

