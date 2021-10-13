Definitive Healthcare (DH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ: DH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2021 – Definitive Healthcare is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Definitive Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Definitive Healthcare is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Definitive Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Definitive Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Definitive Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Definitive Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Definitive Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Definitive Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

DH opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

