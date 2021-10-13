DeGate Reaches One Day Volume of $9.24 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, DeGate has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $22.61 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00119229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00075359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,254.18 or 1.00128671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.91 or 0.06220263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

