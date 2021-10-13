DeHive (DHV) Market Capitalization Tops $905,092.88

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001839 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $905,092.88 and $456,436.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00119861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.85 or 1.00370675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.68 or 0.06211913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.