Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $67,319,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after buying an additional 991,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,122,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

