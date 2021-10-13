Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 303.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,613 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,122,555. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.