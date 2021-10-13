Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

