Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 255,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,122,555 shares.The stock last traded at $41.97 and had previously closed at $43.54.

The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

