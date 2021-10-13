DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.01

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.01 and traded as low as $33.02. DENSO shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 19,289 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

