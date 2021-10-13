DePay 1-Day Volume Tops $77,764.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $77,764.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

