Dero (DERO) Price Tops $22.43 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $22.43 or 0.00039289 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $245.04 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,094.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.10 or 0.06259967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00308949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.85 or 0.01033112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00480494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00348671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00300287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,923,912 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

