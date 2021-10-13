Dether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,691.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Dether coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dether has traded down 63.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $344,589.75 and $33,691.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00210373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00093753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

