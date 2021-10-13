Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,174,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

