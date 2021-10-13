Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIOT. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $584,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $875,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

