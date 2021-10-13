Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 45,241 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Ping Identity worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,953,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 11.5% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 263,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

