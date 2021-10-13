Deutsche Bank AG Sells 306,606 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306,606 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $583.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

