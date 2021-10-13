Deutsche Bank AG Sells 44,961 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $24,504,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $412.55 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.