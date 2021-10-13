Deutsche Bank AG Sells 80,678 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,678 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 464,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 81.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 277.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.