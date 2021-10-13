Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,376 shares of company stock worth $1,384,306. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.