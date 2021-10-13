Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAVE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 9.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 268.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 119.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

