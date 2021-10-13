Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $155.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.86. 2,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

