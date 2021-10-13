Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €5.20 ($6.12) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.13 ($8.39).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €5.81 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

