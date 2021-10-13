Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of HZNOF stock remained flat at $$6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.