Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.54.

Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.90. 78,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,697. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

