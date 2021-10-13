Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.54.
Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.90. 78,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,697. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.84.
In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
