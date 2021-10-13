DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.37

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.37 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 258.60 ($3.38). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 44,511 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £684.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

