DFSocial Gaming Trading 141.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $269.50 or 0.00468473 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 141.3% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $166,621.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

