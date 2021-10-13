Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $15,265.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00290468 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001139 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 143.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

