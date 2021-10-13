DigitalBits Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.89 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $474.36 million and $6.89 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.27 or 0.00318048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

