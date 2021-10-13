DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.00

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $88.90, with a volume of 8752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,234 shares of company stock worth $22,840,444.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

