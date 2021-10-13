Digitex Token (DGTX) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00215329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00094915 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

