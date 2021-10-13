Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.89. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $72,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

