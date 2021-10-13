Dimecoin Price Up 8.5% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $1,574.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00100700 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

