Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,302 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of VeriSign worth $85,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,193,000 after acquiring an additional 148,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,815,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.29. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,321,415. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

