Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,388 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of TransUnion worth $84,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after buying an additional 739,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,326,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,398,000 after buying an additional 613,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 649,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after buying an additional 569,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

