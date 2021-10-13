Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 79,578 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Campbell Soup worth $88,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Campbell Soup by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after buying an additional 470,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 644,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after buying an additional 377,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after buying an additional 332,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.