Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 99,816 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.68% of The Wendy’s worth $87,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

WEN stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

