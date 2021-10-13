Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.56% of OFG Bancorp worth $86,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

