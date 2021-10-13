Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.19% of Casey’s General Stores worth $85,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.06. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.