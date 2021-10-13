Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $87,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after buying an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $78,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

