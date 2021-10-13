Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.32% of Helios Technologies worth $83,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $10,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

