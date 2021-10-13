Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Yum! Brands worth $87,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $683,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

