Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $83.67 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of MarketAxess worth $83,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $397.80 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.51 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.08 and its 200-day moving average is $465.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

